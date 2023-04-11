Western countries, especially the United States, are not interested in an international investigation into the sabotage at Nord Stream. Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, stated this in an interview with Izvestia.

“Obviously, Western countries, primarily the United States, are not interested in an objective international investigation. They are interested in covering their tracks and putting the investigation on the wrong track. From the very beginning, it was clear that a group of Western states — those who consistently follow the lead of the United States, and there are now seven or eight of them in the Security Council, depending on the configuration — would not support the resolution in any case, because they believe that no international investigation not required,” he said.

According to the Russian diplomat, their logic is to let the FRG, Sweden and Denmark work in the framework of national sabotage investigations. At the same time, Polyansky recalled that earlier Western countries were always among the first to request proceedings at the international level.

“During the work on the document, we were able to prove that national investigations are an imitation of some kind of activity, activity. We distributed to the Security Council a copy of our correspondence with these three countries, from which it followed that they simply keep us at a distance, sending us replies, not informing us about the investigation and trying to prevent us from going there, ”added the First Deputy Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN.

At the same time, now Berlin, Copenhagen and Stockholm will no longer be able to work at the unhurried pace at which investigations were conducted before, since now there is a “certain eye” from the UN Security Council.

