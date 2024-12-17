There is a test that always closes the year: the Saint Sylvester. It is a popular race, which is traditionally organized on December 31 to coincide with Saint Sylvester’s Day, carried out in many cities, Seville being one of them. And this 2024 will end in the capital of Seville with the XXIX edition of this testwhich reflects its consolidation in the city’s sports calendar.

As a notable feature of San Silvestre in Seville, and in other places where it is celebrated, stands out the playful and festive character that the race acquires. In fact, as it is an event open to all types of runners, many participate in costumes, bring music or contribute in some way to creating an atmosphere of celebration prior to New Year’s Eve.

Date of San Silvestre in Seville 2024

As already announced, San Silvestre 2024 will be held in Seville next Tuesday, December 31with the starting signal taking place at 5:00 p.m.. In the last edition, 2023, more than 1,300 runners participated in this test. At this point, mid-December, the number of registrants continues to grow for the three modalities for which it is possible to sign up.

San Silvestre Sevillana: 15 euros for registration.

San Silvestre Sevillana collective: 15 euros per person (for groups of two to ten people, or thirty).

San Silvestre Sevillana for minors (from 3 to 13 years old): 7 euros for registration.

The registration for any of these modalities of this year's San Silvestre Sevillana can be done through this link. The children's race starts half an hour earlier, at 4:30 p.m.









Tour of the San Silvestre in Seville 2024

The exit of the San Silvestre de Sevilla will be located at the Rodríguez de Casso Avenuewhile the goal will be found in the Plaza de España. The five kilometers of the route will run around the María Luisa Parkas in previous editions.

Map with the route of the San Silvestre 2024 in Seville



adsevlla.es





Of course, for the ‘infant’ and ‘junior’ categories, the circuit will be one kilometerwhile for the ‘benjamín’ and ‘prebenjamín’ it will be 250 meters. Likewise, in the adult category there will be an “elite” exit draweraimed at runners with a time of less than 18 minutes in the 5,000 meters.