Despite the three excellent years of the market with a 2024 in which some indices (especially in the US) have beaten all stock market expectations, analysts still expect the party to extend to 2025. Not in vain, they anticipate more increases on Wall Street in the next 12 months (10% in the S&P 500 and 8% in the Nasdaq 100). A potential that experts also glimpse in the European stock market by giving a 14% rise to the reference index, the EuroStoxx 50, and the Ibex. The boost in business results and the good business prospects presented by listed companies is the main argument that supports the upward path that analysts see in equities. And it is also the reason that leads financial advisors to look favorably on the stock markets for 2025. This is clear from the latest EFPA-elEconomista.es survey, which is carried out twice a year and which on this occasion they have Nearly 280 professionals participated. The survey leaves no room for doubt. So much so that less than 12% of these professionals will reduce their exposure to equities in the next year. However, of the remaining 88%, only 35% choose to increase the weight of the stock market in their portfolios, maintaining the majority response in the survey, with 52.7%. This means that there is moderate optimism in the markets for 2025. A logical caution in the face of the fact that there are plenty of uncertainties on the horizon that can undermine the current good outlook for the stock markets. To start geopolitics. Although the great focus of uncertainty for experts lies in the return of Donald Trump and the impact that his clearly inflationary policies may have on the market.

