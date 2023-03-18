San Luis Potosi be site of the first museum of World Heritage Citiesunique in the whole world, in addition will receive the Festival of Heritage Cities in July.

This was reported this Friday during the First Assembly of Mayors of Mexican World Heritage Cities, in which the mayor of the capital of San Luis Potosí, Enrique Galindo Ceballos, participated.

During this assembly it was reported that this state will have the first museum of Heritage Cities World Cup, which will be uLocated in the Municipal PalaceTherefore, federal resources are managed to carry out its construction.

It should be noted thatThere is no such museum in the whole world. And, they pointed out during the assembly, not even the countries with the most sites protected by Unesco, such as Italy, France or Spain, have a similar space.

“It is a very big effort and will include all the studies, considerable progress has already been made to achieve it, we are managing resources before the federal Ministry of Culture,” stressed the mayor, who is also vice president of the National Association of World Heritage Mexican Cities (ANCMPM).

In conjunction with the president of the Association, Luis Bernardo Nava, mayor of the city of Querétaro, also reported that the ANCMPM has already takes steps with the federal Ministry of Culture for joint investmentsso there are various financing possibilities to rescue the heritage.

Galindo Ceballos pointed out that San Luis Potosí will also host the Festival of Heritage Cities to be held in July of this year 2023.

While the mayor of Querétaro said that relations with countries such as France, Spain and Italy will continue, which share heritage sites