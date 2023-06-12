Two children from San Luis Potosí got put on silver medals in a taekwondo competition made in Portugal; putting up the name of his state and his country.

It’s about the brothers Marcelo Habib, only seven years old, and John Daniel, four years old, both originally from San Luis Potosí, who demonstrated their ability on the stage of the Kinder Games 2023.

This prestigious competition taekwondo It was held in Porto, Portugal, where the two minors dazzled.

These child athletes left high the name of San Luis Potosí and Mexico by Compete against talented participants of Portugal, Belgium, United States and your country of origin.

The Kinder Games are a one-of-a-kind sporting event, based on the motto “The child learns by playingconceived more than 20 years ago by Salvador Allende, renowned Mexican and father of this innovative approach to teaching taekwondo.

in the awesome Mazelos PavilionMarcelo and Juan Daniel not only competed with enthusiasm, but also enjoyed every moment and took the opportunity to learn and grow in their discipline.

For his part, Marcelo, at the age of seven, excelled in the combat category, demonstrating an impressive mastery of techniques and a great passion for the sport.

His delivery and dedication on behalf of San Luis Potosí and Mexico were reflected in his well-deserved second overall place in the Shapes discipline, taking him to the podium and earning the recognition of all those present.

While the emerging talent of Juan Daniel Guillen Payan, just four years old, shone on European soil by obtaining second place in the Circuit category, proudly carrying the Mexican flag on his way to the podium.

The emotion of his parents and the admiration of the Mexican compatriots present at the event highlighted the feat of this young athlete.

(With information from the San Luis Code)