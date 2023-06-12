Al-Ahly entered the meeting with a victory over Wydad in the first-leg match that was held at Cairo International Stadium, with two goals to one.

However, Wydad advanced in the first half with a goal in the 28th minute, scored by Yahya Atiyatallah, from a direct free kick.

The first half witnessed a clash between the players of the two teams, which ended with the referee showing the yellow card to Mahmoud Kahraba, the Al-Ahly player.

With the start of the second half, Wydad’s defense scattered a dangerous ball in front of Mahmoud Kahraba on the borders of the Moroccan team’s penalty area.

The referee declared the yellow card to Aliou Diang, the Al-Ahly player, after he interfered in a manner that he considered “reckless” on Yahya Gibran in the midfield area.

The match referee was forced to stop playing in the second half due to the spread of fireworks smoke in the stadium, before the match resumed again.

Al-Ahly managed to equalize through a goal scored by Mohamed Abdel Moneim in the 78th minute.