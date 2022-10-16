San Ignacio is a Stately Town. To enter, you have to cross the colossal bridge that passes over the waters of the Piaxtla River. To the far left is the large sculpture of Cristo de la Mesa, which welcomes visitors with open arms. The church of San Ignacio de Loyola, which was built during the 17th century by Jesuit missionaries, according to history, is another of the great attractions of this town. Without a doubt, visiting this site is entering a place full of traditions, culture, history, tourist attractions and rich cuisine.