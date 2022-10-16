Mexico City.- Even with the non-compulsory use of face masks, there are still users who opt for their safety against Covid-19.

“You know? The mask is already part of me, I think I will never take it off“, determined María Luisa, from Tampico.

He added that it continues to give him “something” that on flights the people around him do not use that sanitary object.

“And the worst thing is when they cough or sneeze without a mask, that’s where I think they should not take away that obligation to wear them,” he said.

Don Joaquín, 69, a user who took his flight in Mazatlan, asserted that not even in the meeting with his friends does he take off his mask.

“Let’s see, because of a piece of paper that says that it is no longer mandatory, the bug got scared? No, the virus continues with or without a piece of paper. If people want to take care of themselves, then let them use it, it’s that simple,” he concluded.