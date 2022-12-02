The decision to equip bomb disposal cars with explosives ready to detonate in “emergency cases” such as terrorist attacks sparks controversy over the limits of police interventions
The San Francisco Police will be able to deploy robots with the ability to kill. This was decided by the City Council of the US city, where the Board of Supervisors approved this week by eight votes to three to have bomb disposal equipment, common in many armies and police forces around the world, to be used
