The ex-charge of Convergència David Madí, upon reaching trial for tax fraud. David Zorrakino (Europa Press)

The judge of the National Court Santiago Pedraz has opened an investigation to clarify the payments of three Ibex 35 companies —Telefónica, Gas Natural and Repsol— to the Catalan audiovisual production company Triacom, which is linked to the case of irregular financing of the extinct Convergència Democràtica de Catalunya (CDC), as confirmed by judicial sources. The companies paid a total of 3.4 million euros to Triacom for projects or works whose actual existence the judge is trying to determine. The working hypothesis of the investigators from the Mossos d’Esquadra and the Civil Guard is that part of this money could have been channeled to the nationalist party in exchange for awards. The payments were made between 2009 and 2011, at the time when the left-wing tripartite government in Catalonia ended and Artur Mas began his career as president of the Generalitat.

The police reports, which this Friday have advanced The world Y The Newspaper of Catalonia, are working in a case opened by Judge Pedraz that is a derivative of the 3% case, which investigates the alleged irregular financing of Convergència. After the investigation of that case, the Prosecutor’s Office has requested sentences of up to 21 years in prison for some thirty people, including businessmen and party leaders —among them, the former manager Germà Gordó—, who allegedly participated in the rigging of public awards to commission change. This new line of investigation tries to clarify whether the payments made by the three Ibex companies are lawful or not and whether they have any relationship with public awards. Consulted by this newspaper, spokespersons for the three companies have refused to comment on the ongoing judicial investigation.

Triacom’s contracts with large companies have been put under the scrutiny of investigators. The first suspected payment dates back to 2009, when the head of the production company and the then vice president of the Repsol Foundation, Jaume Giró, signed an agreement to sponsor (with 0.4 million euros) a television series for TV3, public television. catalan The plan provided for the completion of 52 chapters, although Triacom only produced half. A year later, in 2010, Telefónica, then chaired by César Alierta, paid another 2.9 million euros to Triacom for the production of two corporate videos (in the end, only one was made, about the new headquarters in Barcelona) and for the sponsorship of a series for TV3. The last of the contracts under suspicion is from 2011 and was signed with Gas Natural, which also commissioned the preparation of a corporate video (120,000 euros).

The Mossos and Civil Guard reports cast doubt on the veracity of these works. In the case of Gas Natural, Triacom outsourced the task to other companies, including a firm belonging to David Madí, who was head of the electoral campaign that returned Convergència to power and gave the presidency to Artur Mas. Madí is a strong man of Convergència, who in 2010 formally abandoned active politics to dedicate himself to his consulting business. In the case of Telefónica, the reports conclude that the price was “exorbitant” for the work that had to be carried out.

This new line of research is part of the separate piece of the case 3% which investigates the alleged irregular financing of Convergència through Hispart, a company managed by businessman Juan Manuel Parra. This businessman had already been sentenced in the Palau case, the looting of the Palau de la Música (more than 23 million euros) that allowed proving, for the first time, the irregular financing of the party. Before the new imputation of him in the case 3%Parra decided to pull the plug: he told the judge that the former manager of the party and former counselor Germà Gordó —he was the secretary of the first Executive of Artur Mas— told him that the work that Hispart had done for the party’s electoral campaigns would be collected through Triacom .

David Madí has ​​recently been sentenced to 14 months in prison for a crime against the public treasury for issuing false invoices to Triacom. The Prosecutor’s Office considered that this framework of invoices should be assumed by the National Court —something that was finally ruled out— considering Triacom part of “a CDC financing structure.”

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter