Samy Youseff commented on the situation that arose between Alex Belli and Soleil Sorge: here are his words
Samy Youseff is one of the first contestants to leave the Big Brother VIP house, the contestant is now back to talk about his former roommates. In particular, he commented on the situation between Alex Belli and Soleil Sorge.
The boy did not use half terms and according to him Soleil Sorge has fallen into a well-designed trap. On the show “Non succederà più” directed by Jade Of Miceli has explained:
Although I don’t like Soleil, I appreciate her sincerity and her character. About Alex I can tell you that I went in and I already had clear ideas about him. We have done Temptation Island 2019 and I didn’t like it there at all. In there he’s being an actor. For me, everything he does is scene, even with Manuel. It’s all planned, I never believed Alex, even though I tried to give him a chance.
He does not put into bad faith the feelings of Soleil Sorge who according to him would really be in love with the actor of One hundred windows:
I think Soleil is really falling in love with Alex but Alex is playing with it. I’m sorry that such a smart girl like Soleil falls into Alex’s game. Last night some photos came out of Delia kissing someone else. As a husband, I could never be calm. It’s all planned, then they pride themselves on being an open couple. They are really an open couple. If I see my husband kissing someone else and keep doing it, I’m not so calm. Then Delia had these same attitudes as Alex a Temptation Island. And so there is something wrong. Delia’s tempter has become my friend, his name is Riccardo. He wrote to her to meet up, asking if Alex could get annoyed. She replied “Riccardo remember that we are people of television and we know what we have to do to appear.
