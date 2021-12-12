Samy Youseff is one of the first contestants to leave the Big Brother VIP house, the contestant is now back to talk about his former roommates. In particular, he commented on the situation between Alex Belli and Soleil Sorge.

The boy did not use half terms and according to him Soleil Sorge has fallen into a well-designed trap. On the show “Non succederà più” directed by Jade Of Miceli has explained:

Although I don’t like Soleil, I appreciate her sincerity and her character. About Alex I can tell you that I went in and I already had clear ideas about him. We have done Temptation Island 2019 and I didn’t like it there at all. In there he’s being an actor. For me, everything he does is scene, even with Manuel. It’s all planned, I never believed Alex, even though I tried to give him a chance.

He does not put into bad faith the feelings of Soleil Sorge who according to him would really be in love with the actor of One hundred windows: