With McLaren from 2015 to 2017 the return of the #MakeHistory was not a Honda in F1, but at the end of an exciting 2021 to say the least, the Japanese manufacturer is back on the top of the world of the highest car formula together with Red Bull and Max Verstappen, winner of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with an overtaking against Lewis Hamilton at the last lap, attack facilitated by a Safety Car that allowed the Dutch driver to mount new soft tires with which he could easily attack the Mercedes driver.

Honda celebrated a success ‘endorsed’ by the Race Direction only when it was 11.00 pm in Yas Marina following the protests of Mercedes through a truly creepy celebratory video. “Even when it seemed impossible we never stopped believing in the power of dreams, we made it together”, underlines the Honda as the clip advances.

We did it together ❤️ た ど り 着 い た ぞ 、 世界 の 頂点 へ #ThePowerOfDreams pic.twitter.com/Uoq4QxkWRp – Honda Racing F1 (@ HondaRacingF1) December 12, 2021

The images retrace accidents and disappointments, from the technical knockout of Verstappen in Austria in 2020 – a zero that immediately extinguished the ambitions of the Milton Keynes team on the eve – also passing through a Fernando Alonso stopped in Sochi when he was still a McLaren driver in 2017. also reviewed the accidents of 2021, with the misfortune that certainly did not spare Verstappen bitter disappointments as happened in Baku in Azerbaijan. In the end, however, the Blindfolded Goddess suddenly manifested itself in the finale of Yas Marina’s race, which crowned the Dutchman, Red Bull and Honda as 2021 world champions.