The game published by Devolver Digital is available on PC, consoles and Xbox Game Pass.

Last Thursday, Trek to Yomi, a new samurai title published by Return Digital and developed by flying wild hog which aims to delight fans of action movies of this genre. His inspirations are more than evident, but in the video that you can see on these lines it is even clearer.

And it is that Devolver has published days after the launch of the game a live action trailer very consistent with what we live when we put ourselves at the controls of the title. In just over a minute of footage we see how live-action seems to use scenes from the game’s gameplay, both in black and white.

Trek to Yomi has a strong cinematic inspirationThe warrior that we see faces several enemies even with a plane similar to the one we have in the title directed by Leonard Menchery, which has made it clear on more than one occasion that strong cinematographic inspiration is the starting point for this project. The most obvious is the relationship with the films of akira kurosawabut not only from there was the idea born, but the action movies of the twenties and thirties have also played a determining role.

Trek to Yomi is available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, but it’s also part of the May 2020 games. Xbox GamePass, so subscribers to the Microsoft service will be able to access it directly. Switch users do not lose hope, since those responsible for the game have left the door open for a future version for the hybrid console.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Trek to Yomi, Flying Wild Hog, Return, Trailer and Live action.