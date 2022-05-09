(Reuters) – Russia’s chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said on Monday that peace talks with Ukraine had not stopped and were being held remotely, according to the Interfax news agency.

Moscow has accused Kiev of stalling talks and using reports of atrocities committed by Russian troops in Ukraine to undermine talks. Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls a “special military operation”.

Asked when face-to-face talks could be held with Ukrainian negotiators, Medinsky said: “We need more details to meet in person.”

Ukraine and Russia have not held face-to-face peace talks since March 29, although they met via video link.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said last month there was a high risk the talks would end, blaming public anger at what he said were atrocities committed by Russia in withdrawing from parts of northern Ukraine around Kiev.

Russian President Vladimir Putin calls Moscow’s actions a “special military operation” aimed at disarming Ukraine, defending Russians from persecution and preventing the United States and its allies from using the country to threaten Russia.

Ukraine rejects Putin’s claims of persecution and denies any threat to Russia from Ukraine or Western countries. He says he is fighting an unprovoked land grab.

(Report by Reuters)

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat