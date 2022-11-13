Monterrey, Nuevo León.- The governor of New LionSamuel Alejandro García Sepúlveda, announced that those motorists who demonstrate that their vehicle passes the verification, they will be exempt from the payment of the endorsement.

This was announced at the Post Stockholm Governors Climate Summit, within the framework of the COP27held in Egypt.

The state president mentioned that with the green taxes that were established in this administration, the free vehicle verification.

“You can grow betting on the environment. In the first year that we came to government, we created the Secretary of the Environment, which did not exist, and we created a Sustainable Wealth coordination, whose premise is that there cannot be wealth at the expense of the environment,” he said.

He explained that a study highlighted that 50 percent of the vehicles in Nuevo León do not pass the quality standard, “what’s more, I dare to say that they are not checked or tuned,” he added.

So we also put who proves that it has already been verified and passed, will be exempt from the payment of the endorsement”, he added.

Samuel Garcia He indicated that the issue of pollution, in addition to being a priority for the state, is also a health issue, which is why the Pemex refinery was put in order, as well as the industry and the quarries.

“We couldn’t have quarries exploiting the hills of Nuevo León, and give wealth to some, affecting so many; We could no longer have factories that are emitting emissions day and night and poisoning the lungs of our children, now we demand that all of them by law put in filters and boilers, thereby reducing toxin emissions by 94 percent,” he explained.

“We were able to put the refinery, the quarries, the Industry in order, and with the taxes that I told you about, we started the vehicular verification.”

We recommend you read:

Finally, the governor commented that during this six-year term, 100 billion pesos were obtained historically, a resource that will be labeled mass public transportation, so that the population adopts the culture of its use.