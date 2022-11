Videos on social media show the moment of the explosion. 🇧🇷 Photo: Reproduction Twitter

A terrorist bomb attack on Istiklal Street, in central Istanbul, Turkey, left six dead and 53 injured, this Sunday (13). The information was confirmed by the country’s president, Tayyip Erdogan.

“People were killed in a bomb attack at 16:20 (local time, 10:20 GMT) in Istiklal. The state will meet the organizers of this terrorist attack,” Erdogan said in a speech on public television broadcaster TRT. “The population can be sure that the attackers will be punished. Four people died on the spot and two in the hospital; there are six dead and 53 wounded according to the latest information,” added the Turkish president.

In videos posted on social media, it is possible to see an explosion, in the form of a flash, in the middle of the street, in a pedestrian area full of shops that at any time of day is usually full of passers-by, including many tourists. The Turkish telecoms authority RTUK banned broadcasters from broadcasting footage from the blast site and police cordoned off the area.