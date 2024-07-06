New Lion.- Samuel Alejandro Garcia Sepulveda, Governor of Nuevo Leonsaid that there is no risk of hurricanes in his state, but there is a risk of rain, and he calls for paying attention to the authorities’ announcements.

“He Hurricane Beryl has changed its trajectory and is heading towards Texasbut still We must not be overconfident. Let’s pay attention to the communications from Civil Protection of Nuevo Leon and listen to my message,” he wrote in a post, where he included a video message.

He said he was happy about the fact that Beryl brought rain What are they going to put? the dams are at full capacityby this Saturday, July 6 at the latest.

“The only blessing a hurricane had was the water to fill the dams,” Garcia Sepulveda said.

He regretted the damage suffered by several areas of the state, and called on the mayors of the different municipalities, especially in the north and northeast, to be alert and to warn of any problems caused by bad weather that could be generated by a “tail” of the “Beryl” phenomenon.