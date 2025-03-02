“They had never given me a prize and less like that, The only thing they had given me were kicking “, He said when he received, together with Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez and Adriana Paz, The award for the best female interpretation at the last Cannes Festival. She is Emilia Pérez In the homonymous narco-musical of Jacques Audiard who put his name on the film map, Karla Sofía Gascón again. Or rather his renatizo as a woman transalthough before he was already known, especially in Mexico, for his inname, since he made his transition only when he was prepared for it, less than a decade ago.

Because Karla Sofia’s life has not stopped having script turns, the last being of course her incredible boom and fall, of being The first transgender actress nominated for an Oscar – and second Spanish, after the four of Penelope Cruz— or get an important role in the next translation to the big screen of The badthe successful novel by the Argentine writer Camila Sosa Villada, to be the victim of excessive and public lynching after the rescue by a journalist of ancient tweets with racist and xenophobic comments that ended up relegating it to a strange ostracism, although it is possible that it finally attends the ceremony by Netflix.

Born in Alcobendas on the last day of March 1972, Karla Sofía Gascón has always hurt her, she could not have been who she is from an early age, in a Spain just exit from the dictatorship, in which she could not even consider her gender identity. “At four years I already felt a woman. And I have gone through many moments of my life where I wanted to be, but you know what country they could help you. [En España] It was impossible to consider any physical change or express yourself as you were, “he said on Mexican television.

Because after diplomping in the ECAM (the School of Cinematography and the Audiovisual of the Community of Madrid), it began very soon to look for life with different projects, from television with series such as The super either New Streetto the cinema, with The 507 box either Say yes or programs in Italy. However, In 2009 Mexican filmmaker Julián Pastor ended up convincing her to move to Mexico In search of ortho roles, a country that she herself has recognized that she is her second home and that she is “Mexican adoption.”

And thus began his conversion into an actress of telenovelas .. and even in writer. His first novel was The phoenix you carry insidepublished in 2015, a reflection of personal experiences that the interpreter associated the mythological bird capable of reborn from its own ashes, very consonance with its beliefs, since Karla Sofia practices Nichiren’s Buddhism, that proclaims the ability of each individual to achieve their own lighting, something that has in fact served and rescued when facing their last and well -known controversy.





In his second book, which in Spain was going to publish the two mustaches editorial before canceling it after the resurgence of his racist comments, he explored his transition, since it is it shows an autobiographical literature. In Karsia An extraordinary storythe actress, who in 2024 received the rainbow prize, A recognition granted by the Spanish Ministry of Equality for its work making visible gender diversity in the cinema, not only declared as a trans person – the text is written before its transition – but explained how he had even thought about suicide.

In Mexico, he revealed in an interview with The countrydespite being a notorious figure –getting to participate even in its version of Masterchef Celebrity-, he even received threats to be “dismembered and stuck in a garbage bag.” He turned to Madrid with his family. Because when transitioning at 46, she had already formed a family, since she had also explained that she is not someone who has suffered dysphoria or dysmorphia in excess, something that helped her to live her life before her transition.

And that life and subsequent process is not understood without Marisa Gutiérrez. They met very young, with 19 years – she is almost a year young than Karla Sofia – in a disco. “We have been together for almost 39 years, we are part of each other because we have grown together. We come from a labor neighborhood, let’s say, not low, but of Spain’s middle class, “he said about it, as well as he wants to put” a monument when he has the opportunity. “





“Of recognition of his work with me, to his love and affection for me and the wonderful person who has been. He has gone from with me and always, in the end, the love he has could have more than all the whore that I have made and that I continue to do,” he has come to recognize. One of them, for example, their stay in Mexico, in which they were separated. And another, of course, the moment in which he declared himself as a trans woman, something that caused them to be separated about a year Sobre everything because Marisa found out when she found her partner dressed in prototypically female clothes.

Even so, they reconciled. Among other things, by Victoria Elena, the daughter they had in 2011. “I love me, like me. Maybe because of the way they raised it. “We really do not treat her as a boy, or as a girl, but as a person. She does not have any type of roll, or prejudice, or anything because she had a father before and now she has two mothers,” he stressed in a conversation with Infobae.

Both have been a fundamental pillar for Karla Sofía Gascón, especially in recent weeks. But they have not been the only ones. A clear example has been to make known, within its apologies, that Marisa is not only her partner, but He has been dating a Parisian woman who practices Muslim religion for a year and that is dedicated to the world of fashion.





“Right now I have a relationship with a Muslim woman, and he has taught me respect”, He said in an interview with the CNN chain, something he had already expressed succinctly when he apologized, implying that one of the “most important” people of his current “current” life had already helped him understand better this faith. And that, with this, a change is possible, a subject that precisely the actress knows perfectly, because, as she spoke, those “kicks” and these “awards”.