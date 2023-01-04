He doesn’t look pretty anymore. ‘Samu’ Suarez He expressed himself strongly about the controversy unleashed after Bad Bunny threw a fan’s phone when she tried to take a selfie with him, leaving everyone present surprised and outraged. The fact was widely criticized on social networks and the creator of “Instarandula” has not been left behind with his comments, calling the artist “pedantic” and rejecting his attitude. For his part, the winner of the grammy He came out to defend himself and pointed out that the young woman would have been invading the personal space of the Puerto Rican, which caused his anger and bad reaction. In addition, in the video that went viral on the internet, you can hear how the singer’s team justified what was done by the “Bad Rabbit” by saying phrases like: “You have to respect the pace… respect the pace…”.

What did Samuel Suárez say about Bad Bunny?

The creator of content on social networks spoke loudly about the behavior of the urban artist, claiming that his justifications were not the ideal reaction to take after the embarrassing event.

“ The great Bad Bunny is going to suffer one of the biggest cancellations of his career for his pedantry. Going out in networks to justify himself is the clear evidence that he is already feeling the blow ”, the journalist began by saying.

In addition to this, the presenter of “Instarandula” He alleged that “the fumes were rising” to the interpreter. Opinion that also shares farrukowho spoke on Instagram after the scandal of his colleague: “Now that I am outside I see fame doing its thing with my friends. God take care of them, man, in my prayers I will put them “.

“Oh, I know several of those famous people who get smoked at the touch, ha ha ha, poor and sad little guys who don’t realize that if they are at the top it is because of the people,” added Suárez.