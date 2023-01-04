OnePlus has announced the launch of two new products in China: the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earphones. The new OnePlus 11 5G flagship is based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform, which offers faster CPU speed (with 35% improvement) and GPU (25% improvement), as well as improved power efficiency. The smartphone is also equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and an advanced RAM management system designed to improve performance in multi-tasking and gaming scenarios. It also features a 6.7-inch 120Hz 2K A+ AMOLED display and LTPO 3.0 technology. Finally, the 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging system and 5000mAh dual-cell battery ensure long usage times.

OnePlus 11 5G renews the collaboration between OnePlus and Hasselblad, offering a triple camera system. The back of the phone features a 50MP IMX890 main sensor, a 48MP IMX581 ultra-wide sensor, and a 32MP IMX709 portrait lens for DSLR-quality portrait photography. It also features the return of Hasselblad technology along with a new 13-channel multispectral sensor for light and color detection. The photo module is made of chrome-plated stainless steel.

Thanks to the OnePlus spatial rendering algorithm, the new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 offer a personalized spatial audio experience, guaranteeing a wider and more multidimensional sound field. Furthermore, the stereo sound source offers a spatial rendering effect of the sound, thanks also to the presence of a stereo upmixing algorithm developed in-house. Finally, a high-precision six-axis IMU sensor monitors the user’s head position to recalibrate audio. The dual MelodyBoost drivers were created in collaboration with Dynaudio to deliver stereo sound quality even in simple earphones. The 11mm driver delivers better low-frequency handling for deeper, fuller, more dynamic bass, while the 6mm driver delivers a wider sonic range and clearer sounds. The 11mm + 6mm design uses crystal polymer diaphragms with separate edges and domes to improve balance and tone.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 headphones are equipped with the Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) function, which eliminates ambient noise up to 48dB. In addition, the custom noise canceling is designed to provide the most suitable noise canceling effect for the user based on analysis of the ear canal and sound dispersion. To ensure continuous listening, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earphones offer up to 39 hours of music playback, with the possibility of making additional recharges inside the case. Finally, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 support dual connection and Bluetooth 5.3 technology. THE. OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be available in China starting January 9, 2023. Both products will also be launched globally on February 7, 2023.