The world of cell phones is gigantic today, given that the market offers all kinds of options for buyers, although something that should be highlighted is that there are certain devices made for certain specific regions but that in one way or another the people import. And that has led companies like Samsung to decide to take actions that in some way will harm the consumer.

Users have received communications on their phones, in which it is announced that they are going to be blocked within the next few months, and that is due to the fact that they are not covering with the Official Mexican Standard, which means that they have acquired their cell phone through the gray market. So, those who have purchased the phone through non-certified stores will suffer from this imminent blockage on certain models.

You have already received the notification @SamsungMexico ? It seems that starting October 14, if you did not buy your Samsung or Motorola through official channels, it will be disabled.

If you bought through Amazon, Mercado Libre, etc. Get ready for this push notification. #Samsung #motorola pic.twitter.com/txblgaELbc — luiz Mojica (@luizmojica) October 10, 2023

For its part, Samsung has confirmed that they are indeed going to make these blocks for those who have purchased these cell phones on the gray market, and in fact, it will be for those devices that were activated on September 21. Keeping the date in mind, it is possible that the devices were detected as illegal, coinciding with the fact that they were activated on the aforementioned date.

Here is part of what the company said:

At Samsung Mexico we are committed to safety and compliance with local regulations in each of the countries where we operate. Starting October 11, we will begin to block those smartphones that come from the gray market, and that have been activated as of September 21, 2023 in Mexico.

Added to this is that the user can contact customer service before October 11 arrives, this aims to offer a discount to the affected person so that they can buy a new one at authorized centers. As for the data that is already available on the cell phone, it will be deleted to prevent its distribution, or the owner himself can format it so that there is no trace of his profiles.

