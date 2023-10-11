Yesterday Alessandro Cattelan also hosted the volleyball players Daniele Lavia and Alessandro Michieletto

Small change in schedule for today’s late evening, Wednesday 11 Octoberon Rai 2: the second weekly episode of Cattelan is here tonightthe late show of Alessandro Cattelan restarted with its second season last September 26th, it won’t be broadcast as expected until a few hours ago, but in its place Rai 2 will broadcast the final episodes of the miniseries The Reunion with Ioan Gruffudd.

Fans of Cattelan is here tonight, however, they have nothing to fear: tonight's scheduled appointment, as usual full of guests and funny gags, will be made up tomorrow, Thursday 12 October, around midnight. The broadcast day has changed, but the guests already announced are now confirmed: Claudio Bisio, at the cinema from tomorrow with his first film as director, The last time we were children, and the singer Stash, the band's frontman The Kolors ready to tell Cattelan about his recent experience as a dubber for the film Trolls 3. They will be joined by the Milanese stand-up comedian Luca Ravenna and the journalist and TV presenter Serena Bortone.

Kim Rossi Stuart guest of Cattelan on Rai 2 — The news of the postponement of the Wednesday episode of Cattelan is here tonight arrives while on social media we continue to talk about the one that aired yesterday with Kim Rossi Stuart, who arrived at the studio a little intimidated by the speed of the program: “I’m famous at home for taking terrifying pauses, my wife makes fun of me, so Since you’re going at 200 km/h, tell me what I should do.”

The Roman actor is promoting his new series, Everybody loves diamonds, arriving on Prime Video on October 13th and inspired by a robbery carried out in 2003 at the Diamond Center in Aversa. The 53-year-old plays the protagonist, Leonardo Notarbartolo, whom he met to prepare for the role: "I met this person, delightful but very passionate about theft, I wouldn't want too much sympathy towards this person to shine through but that's how it is. We're talking about a gentleman thief, with his own ethics, no weapon on the job".

Lavia and Michieletto at Tonight there is Cattelan — Alessandro Cattelan then also hosted Daniele Lavia and Alessandro Michieletto of the Italian men’s national volleyball team, returning from the Italian team’s trip to Rio De Janeiro. The two, waiting to get back into action with the start of the Super League championship with Itas Trentino, had fun joke with the host starting from their height. The two champions joked about Belen Rodriguez’s non-participation in Cattelan is here tonightcommented on their return from Brazil, retraced their successes and hopes for the future.

Lavia tries her hand at singing on Rai 2 — Daniele Lavia spoke about his passion for music, confessing to Cattelan that his forte when singing in the car is You will have by Claudio Baglioni. Faced with such a declaration, Cattelan's invitation to sing the song was inevitable. And so, microphone in hand and autotune active, Lavia launched into a karaoke moment in front of a very amused teammate, Alessandro Michieletto, who instead confessed that he prefers trap and rap to the great Italian singer-songwriters.