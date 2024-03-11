Samsung Electronics has introduced its latest smartphones, Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G. Both phones include advanced security features, such as Knox Vault, and photography enhancements derived from Samsung's flagship technologies. They also offer screens that adapt to ambient light conditions using Vision Booster technology. On the photography side, the Galaxy A55 5G boasts Nightography technology for superior night-time photos and an advanced ISP that improves low-light performance. Both the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G come with advanced photography capabilities, including optical and digital image stabilization, for sharp shots and videos.

The devices feature 6.6-inch Full HD Super AMOLED screens that maintain a clear display in various lighting conditions thanks to Vision Booster. As for security, in addition to Samsung Knox Vault, the devices are protected by the Samsung Knox platform and offer additional features such as Auto Lock to prevent the installation of malicious apps and security controls to scan for malware. New Galaxy A series users have access to tools like the Security & Privacy Dashboard and Private Sharing for secure data management.

The Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G models provide Android operating system and One UI user interface updates for four generations and security updates for five years, ensuring a device that is always up-to-date and secure. These smartphones integrate seamlessly with the Galaxy ecosystem, allowing a seamless transition between devices such as the Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Buds FE, for greater convenience in everyday use.

Available in various colours, Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G are on sale in Italy starting from 11 March. Galaxy A55 5G is available in two configurations: one with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for €549.90 and another with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for €499.90. The Galaxy A35 5G is also offered in two versions: one with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for €459.90 and one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for €399.90. There is a special promotion valid from March 11th to 31st, which allows you to purchase the 256GB version of both models at the price of the 128GB version.