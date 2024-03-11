Arlecchino is waiting for the to the 4.6 update . Here are the details of the 4.5 update.

Harlequin uses one polearm and it's kind of Pyro : a not very common combination, given that the previous character of this type is Thoma, who arrived at the end of 2021.

Harlequin was highly anticipated by Genshin Impact fans: in fact, there is a subreddit dedicated to the character with over 26,000 subscribers , although it is not yet available. As is often the case in the game, there is already quite a bit of Harlequin lore available if you know where to look.

Marketing for the arrival of Harlequin in Genshin Impact it started. Via social media, HoYoVerse revealed the character with new artwork and a character profile.

The Genshin Impact social post

Through TwitterGenshin Impact shared a lengthy character description, which you can read in translation below.

“To this day, Harlequin remembers that night when she was first mentioned as Harbinger. Up the stairs and down the long tunnel, with nothing to see through the windows but a world of endless ice and snow.”

“The biting wind roared loudly, now like a joyful laughter, now like a somber farewell… With a start, Harlequin awoke, the hallucinations of her memory mixing with the sounds of real conversation around her.”

“The fire on the hearth burned vigorously, its gentle warmth pervaded the room, and its red light shone on the faces of the children, illuminating their innocent and indifferent smiles. If any uninformed passerby had stumbled upon this precise moment, he would have surely they mistook the scene before them for that of a normal happy family.”

“But just as Harlequin raised the steaming cup to take a sip of boiling black tea, the clock began to chime and in an instant the laughter and merriment that filled the room were banished. The flames flickered and for a moment the light faltered, the faces of everyone present took on a grim expression.”

Setting down his cup, Harlequin stood up and, in a calm and measured tone, called out several names: “Chapleau, you are with Lyney. Retrieve the requested information. Foltz, you and Filliol are on guard duty. Stand back and tend the hearth…” .

“Yes, 'Father'.” Without a redundant syllable, nor a hint of hesitation, they responded in unison. Not long after, the fire had died and the house had fallen silent, with nothing to be seen but a single ray of infiltrated moonlight, peering through a crack in the curtains onto a gradually cooling cup of tea. .