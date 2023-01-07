When will it be presented the Samsung Galaxy S23? Apparently a leak of the Colombian division of Samsung would have revealed in advance the date of the next Unpacked event, in which we will see the new smartphone: it is February 1st.

The ad was quickly removed, but not quickly enough to escape some users and the archive Wayback Machineso it seems that at the beginning of next month we will see a new one Galaxy Unpacked. Will that be the one where the Galaxy S23 will be announced?

We can’t say for sure, but the thing appears quite likelysince traditionally it is in this period that the Korean company officially presents the new devices of the Galaxy family.

Moreover, this is not the first leak concerning the famous smartphone family: a few days ago the technical specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra emerged from the Chinese certification of the terminal, which appear very interesting.

In fact, it seems that the new SoC will be based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 platform with an overclock compared to the standard frequencies and the photographic sector will undergo some important changes. Everything else, as mentioned, we will eventually find out on February 1st.