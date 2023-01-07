National review: Zelensky’s call to involve NATO in the conflict will lead the alliance to collapse

The desire of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to involve the North Atlantic Alliance in a direct conflict with Russia could turn into a collapse for the organization. About it declared National Review columnist Michael Brendan Dougherty.

He recalled the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that financial assistance to Kyiv is “not charity, but an investment in global security.” However, the publicist predicted, an escalation of the conflict would only drain the “attention, resources and will” of the United States to be the world’s arbiter of justice. Moreover, the crisis in Ukraine could encourage China’s desire to oppose Taiwanese independence, he said.

“The conflict in Ukraine not only failed to strengthen the alliance, but also exposed divisions within NATO and changed our understanding of the organization,” the article says. The publicist noted that French President Emmanuel Macron also warned about the risk of NATO disintegration.

Michael Brendan Dougherty also drew attention to the rising costs and recalled that the plan for the restoration of Ukraine is estimated at $750 billion. He stressed that this figure will grow as the conflict continues.