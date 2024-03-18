The name of Angélica Rivera continues to be a trend, Well, there is constant talk of her reappearance in soap operas, after years of being away from them, since she married the former president of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto, and retired from acting.

After her divorce from Enrique Peña Nieto, Angélica Rivera would consider reappearing as an actress in soap operas that have brought so much success to her career, especially 'Destilando amor', where she played 'La Gaviota', with Eduardo Yáñez.

'La Dueña' and 'Huracán' are other successful soap operas in which Angélica Rivera has acted before marrying Enrique Peña Nieto for the second time. Let us remember that her first marriage was to the producer José Alberto Castro and they both conceived three daughters.

Manolo Caro

In several meetings with the press in Mexico City, mainly, Angelica Rivera They have asked him when he will return to soap operas and he answers that he will soon give the surprise, since he is working on it.

Could it be José Alberto Castro, her ex-husband, who will return her to soap operas? But today she brings up the name of Manolo Caro, who is also a producer, and at the end of 2018 he expressed that he would not be interested in working with Mrs. Rivera, former first lady of Mexico.

In a statement to Edén Dorantes, at an event held in Mexico City, Manolo Caro once again referred to Angélica Rivera after being asked if he would work with her on a project:

“I would not work with Angélica Rivera, I have nothing against her, “but she is not an actress I am interested in working with,” answered Manolo Carooriginally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico and who is 39 years old.

“People love her very much, her novels were very successful, we have to see over the years what her return would be like,” he adds. Manolo Carlos regarding the reappearance of Angelica Rivera in Mexican soap operas.

Manolo Caro is a producer of important and successful projects, among them the series 'The House of Flowers', which starred Verónica Castro, also the films 'I would give you my life but I am using it' and 'I don't know whether to cut my veins or leave them long'.

