Rebates, liquidations, savings, are the topics that all consumers like, especially given the inflation that Mexico is suffering, since prices in everything continue to rise, therefore, a Sam’s Club customer if you like to drink a cup of coffee, teaches you how to save when buying from a brand.

One of the favorite contents of Internet users is where clients and employees of companies present their experiences, especially when it comes to products, since they talk about secrets that help all consumers when comparing prices and quality.

On this occasion, through the TikTok social network, the ‘@fertheuntouchable’ account, who has thousands of followers for sharing their experience in businesses such as Costco, Sam’s Club, Cinépolis, Cinemex, Starbucks and more, has generated popularity.

Recently, the young man went viral, as he shared a perfect recommendation for all coffee lovers, so if you can not live without a cup of said drink this will interest you.

During the viral video, the client of the American chain founded by Sam Walton, compared the coffee jars between the Members Mark brand, which is from Sam’s Club, and Colombian Gourmet Coffee Great Value.

Fernando Cordero, declared according to his experience, that it is better to buy two bottles of Gourmet Coffee, since he assured it tastes just as good.

How much is Sam’s Club worth?

The American chain of wholesale stores, Costco’s main competition, by operating through customers who are members of its price club, is operated in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Brazil, China and Puerto Rico.

The company operated by Walmart, a subsidiary of The Wholesale Club, Inc. was founded on April 7, 1983, in Midwest City, Oklahoma, United States, it is prestigious for offering business promotions, it provides its members with a wide variety of products.

To acquire your membership, you must go to your favorite Club with an official identification and pay $500 pesos for a Classic Membership.