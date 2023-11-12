The savored and deserved draw faded only towards the end. Sampdoria Women play on equal terms against the most popular Fiorentina but at the “Piola” in Vercelli Salvatore Mango’s Blucerchiate are defeated in the final (0-1) of the 7th matchday of the eBay Women’s Serie A.

Lundin’s goal at the end of the match made Sampdoria Women’s Sunday bitter as they challenged their Viola opponents and came close to scoring several times. In the first 45 minutes, the Sampdoria came close with De Rita and Giordano while the guests responded with Catena who also challenged Tampieri at the start of the second half.

However, Sampdoria Women did not give up attacking, they tried with Sena and came close to taking the lead with a nice free kick taken by Benoit in the 30th minute of the second half, from a free kick, with a great save by Schroffeneger into the top corner. Then, in the 41st minute of the second half, Fiorentina came through with newcomer Lundin who headed past Tampieri: Re’s clearance was in vain because the ball had already crossed the line.

The Sampdoria remain in seventh place with six points. The next match is scheduled for next Saturday (6pm) against Milan who precede Sampdoria Women in the standings with a two-point lead.