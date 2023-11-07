Genoa – Andrea Pirlo recovers Antonio Barreca on the left, who returned to the group when training resumed. But at the same time he loses Valerio Verre, booked against Palermo. The Sampdoria number 10 was within a booking of a booking: the yellow card he received in the 11th minute for a foul on Segre from behind will cause him to miss the match against Modena. Captain since Nicola Murru was injured, Verre played the best match of recent times against Palermo, he put in more determination, intensity and desire to win. Since Pirlo has been using the 4-2-3-1 he has advanced him behind the strikers to make more use of his quality in the final metres. Verre has so far only partially exploited the advantages of the new position but for the coach, replacing the suspended midfielder will not be easy and his absence could prove more difficult than expected.

In the last few matches, the Blucerchiati coach has always replaced the former Roma player in the second half, bringing in his place Kristoffer Askildsen. The Norwegian also played in the attacking midfield in the Italian Cup in Salerno, but without taking advantage of the opportunity. Born as a midfielder, Askildsen has so far never been particularly convincing in that more advanced position but given the lack of alternatives, in recent matches he has been Verre’s deputy. Will it be like this in Modena too? Following the thread of the last few matches, if Pirlo confirms the Christmas Tree it could be his turn again, the Scandinavian, next to Borini and behind Esposito. But the technician can also examine other hypotheses. The ideal would be Pedrolabut after the fallout in Cosenza with the Spaniard we are proceeding with the utmost caution: for his return we will have to wait until the end of November, the beginning of December.

The next training sessions in Bogliasco will be decisive. A different solution, indirectly, may come from Stojanovic’s recovery. With only two group training sessions under his belt, the Slovenian remained on the bench against Palermo. But now he will arrive at the Modena match with a full week of work. With him on the right flank in defence, Pirlo could release Depaoli further forward. This season the Trentino player has played as a winger in the trident and also as a midfielder: he could also be the one to act “taller” behind the center forward with Borini.

The other option could be the advancement of Kasami, with the same midfielder Depaoli. The Swiss also showed his ballistic skills against Palermo, in the past he also acted in a more advanced position, but removing him from the heart of the midfield and giving up a pair of attacking midfielders like him and the Vieira seen against Palermo could be a shame . Perhaps due to his characteristics he could be the most natural replacement for Verre on the attacking midfield Of the Nuns. But the former Pescara player, after an interesting pre-season, didn’t have much space and when he was used, against Catanzaro, he showed difficulties especially in the defensive phase. Born in 2005, the Italian, star of coach Bernardo Corradi’s Under 19 national team, is talented but still very young: a job during the match is more likely for him.