One year after his return to the stage, Iván Cruz died at the Naval Hospital. The voice of the boleros ‘Vagabundo soy’, ‘Me dice que te vas’, ‘I toast’ and ‘I give thanks to God’ was treated for four days and his death was the result of complications from the diabetes he suffered from. explained his wife, Yolanda Flores. “He had complications with his liver and kidney. “It is a great pain for us,” he told RPP.

The family of the well-known king of Peruvian bolero, 77 years old, confirmed the news yesterday morning. “No one has told me anything about a tribute, but I think my father is a great romantic music fan and he deserves it,” responded his son Tony Cruz.

In the afternoon, the Ministry of Culture sent its condolences to his family, followers and friends. “We regret to report the sensitive death of Iván Cruz, a renowned Peruvian bolero player, whose success reached much of Latin America.”

The singer born Víctor Francisco de la Cruz Dávila also suffered from chronic pancreatitis and fought against it. COVID-19 in 2021. “We won the battle against COVID-19, I was hospitalized for 30 days. The problem I have now is in my digestive system, it doesn’t work well for me. COVID is behind us, the (other) problem seems to be liver,” he told América Televisión.

Ivan Cruz He was considered the best bolero player in the late 70s, won platinum and gold records, but he did not consider himself the king of bolero. “There are several boleristas, but those I consider the great boleristas are Pedrito Otiniano and Lucho Barrios. I step aside. People say I became better than them. They tell me: ‘They were only performers, you were a singer-songwriter, you triumphed with your own lyrics.’ They were very famous singers, which I recognize,” he declared in an interview with La República.

Five decades in music

“I was an alcoholic, what didn’t I do. “God interceded for me,” he once acknowledged through tears. With ups and downs due to the addictions that damaged his health—he built a church and then denied the images that showed he had relapsed into alcohol—Iván Cruz’s career lasted for more than 50 years. Despite doing virtual concerts, his most critical moment was spent with the quarantine and the cancellation of concerts to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

After surviving COVID-19, he put his house located in Callao and his collector cars up for sale to pay his debts. “I have no other alternative, we have to leave the sentimental aspect aside, reality makes us step on the ground. We artists are the most affected so far, and the Government is fine, thank you. Despite everything, we have continued trying to move forward, but health has failed many of us. Now I live from my virtual shows, I also record greetings. “I’m not completely well, nor can I risk going out to a private party or an in-person presentation.”

Yesterday afternoon, it was confirmed that Iván Cruz would be buried in the Museum of the nation. “We are quite sad and sorry for the situation we are going through as a family, but I have been surprised by the love and affection of all Peruvians towards my grandfather. He will be laid to rest today,” declared his grandson, Hosni de la Cruz, to Radio Nacional.

He also added that the bolero player continued making music. “My grandfather has always been involved in music, he had a tour in Spain a couple of years ago. Unfortunately, the love of Peru will always be there, but that of the authorities towards the Peruvian artist is never present.”

