At the end of the match against the blucerchiati, Andrea Sottil answered questions from the DAZN microphones by analyzing different situations

Here are the words of mister Sottil to the microphones of DAZN in the post-match of this frenetic match. Udinese wins again and takes home 3 fundamental points not so much for the standings as for the psychological level.

On victory – The most important thing is the ranking why we work and we play to win and to score as many points as possible. What interested us today was to meet again. Truly finding ourselves going through a game that we knew very well was going to be very difficult and very insidious. It’s not easy to come here and play here against Sampdoria coached well by Stankovic. He gave him strength and an identity with good players. So I’m especially happy for us and especially for the boys because they wanted this victory. See also Japan vs. Spain, LIVE at the World Cup in Qatar 2022

We looked for it, prepared it in a gathering that lasted a week and which served us to confront each other and to understand that the course had to be reversed. Compliments don’t score points and in this category you can’t have oversights, like we had and today I saw my team again. Cynical, mean and focused who in my opinion didn’t steal the victory in the end.

On the retreat – The withdrawal was requested by the team. The captain asked for it together with all his teammates, the most representative players because it is a sign of responsibility and belonging. A sign of respect for the property and for our fans and above all for what we were doing that was important. It wasn’t a punishmentit was a confrontation and saying: “guys, this is not good, because it depends on us. We have placed ourselves in excellent positions in the standings thanks to our performances and we must always pull ourselves out and start winning again”. This was the title of this meeting. And so it was. See also Ferrari Revolution: here is the new structure of Vigna

About Europe – I say that we have to think game by game but I’m not saying it to be rhetorical. I say this because it is the truth. Now we have to give continuity to this performance and this victory. Today we restarted and we must continue to march strongly. Then we know very well that we are competitive when we play with determined anger, malice and concentration, we have the qualities to embarrass all the teams as we have embarrassed them before. How we put Sampdoria in difficulty today and therefore I say that I don’t know where this team can get but I say that we are competitive.

About Deulofeu – In a collision, in a change of direction, he felt a slight discomfort on the outside of the knee where he was hurt in Naples a few months ago. He’s just returned to the group and it’s clear that he still has to acquire the condition, the stability, the strength that you only find with continuity in training. We decided to replace it as a precaution and by mutual agreement but it shouldn’t be anything major. See also Xavi keeps hope alive in Barcelona for Koundé

I am convinced that he is what he says to his companions and what he says to me every day and what he declares is that he wants to stay here and will continue to be the protagonist together with his companions. Then I don’t deal with the market. I train and yet I clearly say that I hope Gerry stays like all my boys because we can do something important. But it doesn’t end there. Here are the report cards (without filters) of our editorial staff <<<

January 22, 2023 (change January 22, 2023 | 3:35 pm)

