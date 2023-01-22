Procurement | Expert: the impartiality of the head of the regional association who bought vip services could be compromised

Olli Mäenpää, professor emeritus of administrative law at the University of Helsinki, says that Ossi Savolainen, the head of the Uusimaa regional association, was not hindered in buying VIP services from Hyvinkää Tahko’s representative teams. In Mäenpää’s opinion, however, Savolainen’s neutrality could be endangered.

Helsinki emeritus professor of administrative law at the university Olli Mäenpää considers that the leader of the regional association of Uusimaa Ossi Savolainen neutrality could be compromised when he repeatedly bought VIP services from the representative teams of the Hyvinkää Tahko baseball club he led.

HS reported on Friday that the union of Uusimaa has begun to investigate the union’s use of money.

The use of money has begun to be investigated when it became apparent that the Uusimaa association has been purchasing VIP services from the games of Tahko’s teams every summer since 2014. Similar cooperation with other sports teams or clubs has no longer been carried out.

The association has bought match tickets that allow invited guests to enter the general VIP area among other VIP guests. Over the years, at least 930 tickets have been purchased. In addition, more than 1,600 portions of drinks, primarily alcohol, have been purchased.

The majority of Tahko-related purchases of around 90,000 euros have been made from the background company of its representative team, Tahko Pesis oy.

Uusimaa Ossi Savolainen, who leads the provincial association, is the chairman of Hyvinkään Tahko ry. The repeated channeling of money to the representative team of one club has caused resentment among the association’s personnel.

In an interview with HS, Savolainen said that he is not slow when making purchases. Savolainen emphasized that purchases have been made from the background company of the representative team, which is privately owned.

“I am the chairman of Tahko ry, and the association has nothing to do with Superpesis limited company (Tahko Pesis oy). If I were on the board of the company, I would definitely stay,” Savolainen concluded.

Olli Mäenpää tells HS that Savolainen has not been hindered when buying VIP services from Hyvinkää Tahko’s representative team.

“Savolainen has not been in the company’s institutions, and has not been an obstacle. As a whole, Savolainen has solid connections with Tahko’s operations. Neutrality can be compromised”, Mäenpää considers.

Mäenpä says that there is nothing wrong with organizing a stakeholder event in itself. However, in his opinion, a baseball match is not necessarily suitable for a stakeholder event.

“The tasks of the county association include communicating with the municipalities and actors in the area, organizing a stakeholder meeting is ok. A baseball game is not an optimal occasion. How much information can you get and exchange opinions in a baseball game?”, says Mäenpää.

Mäenpää in my opinion, it has also been problematic that vip services have only been purchased for baseball matches.

“The activity has been pretty much one-sided and unequal towards other actors.”