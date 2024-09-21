Genoa – Andrea Subtle he changes some pieces in his Sampdoria that faces Sudtirol looking for its first victory of the season.

In defense lightning recovery for Romagnoliwho takes to the field with two group training sessions. Left arm Truethe returning Vulikic on the bench. Right-hand man Bereszynski. In midfield the coach prefers Come to Depaoli as the fifth right, while there are returns from the first minute for Yepes and Ioannou. In addition to the expected of course Onesiewho recovered in record time from the injury that prevented him from playing in Cosenza and resumes his place next to Coda. The unavailable players are Ghidotti, Pedrola, Ricci and Girelli. Ferrari and Giordano were not called up.

In Sudtirol, the experienced central defender Ceppitelli is not at his best and goes to the bench. Absent S. Davi, Mallamo, Masiello and Cangiani.

The formations

Sampdoria – Silvestri; Bereszynski, Romagnoli, Veroli; Coda, Tutino. On the bench: Vismara, Riccio, Meulensteen, Vulikic, Depaoli, Akinsanmiro, Vieira, Kasami, Barreca, Borini, Sekulov, La Gumina. Coach: Sottil

South Tyrol – Poluzzi; Kofler, Pietrangeli, Giorgini; Molina, Arrigoni, Kurtic, Rover; Tait, Casiraghi; Odogwu. On the bench: Drago, Tschoell, El Kaouakibi, Martini, F. Davi, Ceppitelli, Rottensteiner, Vimercati, Praszelik, Zedadka, Crespi, Merkaj. Coach: Valente