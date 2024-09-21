So let’s try to see what are the games expected according to the rumors for Nintendo Switch 2, either at launch or later.

Nintendo Switch 2 (unofficial name) has not yet been revealed but there are obviously a lot of rumors related to it. However, they are not only dedicated to the console, but also to the video games that will be published, a detail that is probably even more interesting than the technical specifications.

Nintendo Switch 2 Game Rumors

For a rumor of 2023, Mario Kart X is one of the games coming in 2025 and probably together with the new console. According to the source, Nintendo is spending a lot on this chapter that could be the most expensive ever for the company. It is not impossible, since Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the biggest success of Nintendo Switch and a work capable of selling for years and years, with the possibility of continuing to earn money thanks to add-ons. A great project for the next generation is almost a given.

A mermaid in Super Mario Odyssey

Then there is talk of a new game of Super Mario 3Dwhich will fill the role that Super Mario Odyssey filled on Nintendo Switch. The source stated that it will be graphically impressive and that it will be an open-map game four times larger than all the environments of Odyssey combined. It will also have room for many characters from the series, including Donkey Kong, Luigi, Peach, Captain Toad and Pauline.

Then we talk about Animal Crossingwhich however should not arrive before 2026. In this case it should be a classic game of the series but with better multiplayer functions, larger cities with skyscrapers and a new monetary system.

Is Xenoblade Chronicles X worth a remake?

More generally, there is also talk of a new Donkey Kong game, Star Fox, the remake of Xenoblade Chronicles X and the next generation of Pokémon plus two other games. Of course, there will also be third party games and rumors point the finger at:

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Visions of Mana

Persona 1 and 2 Remakes

New Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, Shinobi and Streets of Rage from Sega

Persona 3 Reload

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Bayonetta Trilogy

Super Monkey Ball

Monster Hunter

GTA 6

Clearly they are just rumors and not official information. It is not at all impossible that some of these details may not turn out to be true, but one thing is for sure: there is excitement for the potential slate of works coming to Nintendo’s platform.