Genoa – Naples in the head, Vialli in the heart. Sampdoria is approaching the first match of the year at the Ferraris with the desire to repeat itself after the victory against Sassuolo but the death of the striker is a very hard blow for the entire Sampdoria world. Dejan Stankovic, on the eve of the match against the Azzurri (tomorrow at 18) the attacker recalls: “The first thought naturally goes to Luca Vialli. I hold on to his welcome messages to Sampdoria: he sent them to me with affection, love and respect and it hit me right in the heart. I send a hug to the family: we have lost a great man”.

And tomorrow, in the warm-up before the race, Sampdoria will wear a special shirt that will remember Gianluca Vialli while two videos dedicated to Vialli and Sinisa Mihajlovic will be broadcast on the stadium screens.

Surely there will also be surprises in the Gradinata Sud, the heart of Dorian supporters, where a special tribute will be paid to the former striker who brought Sampdoria to the top of Italy with the Scudetto won in 1991.

The Serbian coach then addresses the theme of the match: “Napoli showed their value from the beginning of the season – continues the coach -. They are favorites for the Scudetto and as favorites they come to Marassi. The performance against Sassuolo was convincing: we were good and concentrated, but we have to improve from game to game. A great opponent arrives, with a great coach, we respect them but, without fear, we will do ours: we play at home, we must honor the shirt and defend our colours. We are ready. There will be many duels: we won many in Reggio Emilia and we have to repeat ourselves».

Sampdoria has to deal with the emergency in defense: “Djuricic is back, Colley still has the aftermath of a strong flu attack, Amione is disqualified – explains Stankovic – But we don’t feel sorry for ourselves, we have our weapons and we must continue to prepare each match as a final. Departures? I thank Bereszynski, a great man and professional, he gave so much to Sampdoria and honored his last match with a top performance. I wish him well, he deserves it. And the same goes for Caputo: if they can be happier elsewhere it’s right to let them go because they’re wonderful kids. Zanoli? He is physically powerful, technically he is good: he wants to rock the world. I want to see him: if he is well he will play ”.

It won’t be easy, but in a Ferraris that will remember Vialli, Stankovic will be hoping for his first home victory in the championship: “In recent weeks we have worked on the fact that Marassi is our home – he concludes -, it must be our enormous strength that drives us to achieve unexpected results. This must change: you can make a hundred, a thousand balls wrong but we can’t make a mistake in approach and attitude. This is what the Dorians want. From now on, Marassi must become our fortress”.