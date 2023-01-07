The Hill: US President Biden began to prepare for the campaign for re-election for a new term

US President Joe Biden has begun preparations for re-election in 2024, they plan to officially announce this in February or April, writes the American edition. The Hill with reference to sources.

Biden advisers have reportedly already begun meeting with key allies, building a massive presence in the digital space, particularly on messaging apps and social media. At the same time, some Democrats doubt that the 80-year-old politician will compete for the presidency again.

In October, Biden wished Vice President Kamala Harris a happy birthday and called her a great president. “Recently it was also Kamala’s birthday. She is 30 years old. Happy birthday to the great president!” he said.

On January 6, in a speech about the security of the country’s southern border, he praised Harris for her work and again named her president.