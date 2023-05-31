We had breakfast early in the morning thinking about the negotiated settlement of the crisis, we stayed up late with friends talking about the trust and its dad, the ineffable trustee. We have feared having to deal with bankruptcy proceedings and hoped for a sudden capital increase.

It has been going on like this for years, ever since Massimo Ferrero, after the early days in which he even vaguely seemed like a president of a Serie A club, had instead returned to being a Viperetta. And Sampdoria, together with its disheveled patron, had begun to swirl downwards, arriving one millimeter away from failureshame for any self-respecting club, even more so for a historic, noble, championship-winning, recognized throughout the world.

Now there is a desire to talk about football, of the transfer market, of full-backs with rough feet and thick lungs, of malleoli, half-turns, one against one, four to zero and three to three. There is a desire to talk about summer retreats that who knows where they will be, friendlies in July who who knows who they will be with. It’s not Inter but Feralpisalò who will appear in front of Sampdoria in their historic first season in Serie B, but the alternative could have been tremendously worse.



Sampdoria Sampdoria, the Radrizzani era begins: “Proud to give hope”. Yes to the 40 million capital increase. Ferrero sells the company. It starts again from B, fans celebrate Damian Low

31 May 2023

Andrea Radrizzani and Matteo Manfredi brought the sun back into the Sampdoria sky of Genoa. They should soon be joined by the Qatar Sports Investments fund of Qatar. The Ligurian Gulf is not the Persian Gulf, an unstoppable PSG-style rise is not to be expected; but the economic solidity of the new property seems undeniable.

The managerial skills of Radrizzani, a football man full of ideas, desire and projects, are undeniably recognized among insiders.

The Sampdoria club is the ideal place to play football: there is a fan base that in a frightening situation of corporate degradation has shown attachment, lucidity and civility (apart from a few vulgar chants); there is the most beautiful stadium in Italy just waiting to be modernized and exploited to its full potential; there is a rivalry, the one with Genoa, which can only do good; there is a story to honor, which speaks of a team in the club that is among the ten best ever in Serie A, of cups, rosettes, a Scudetto and a Champions Cup final.

Like a very long round shot, after having touched the abyss, that’s where the ball must return.