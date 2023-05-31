South Korea and Japan denounced today that the North Korean launch of a space rocket with a reconnaissance satellite on board, that crashed in the Yellow Sea due to a technical failure, is a violation of United Nations resolutions.

(It may be of interest to you: Tokyo and Seoul condemn the imminent launch of a North Korean satellite.)

This launch, be it a satellite or a missile, violates UN resolutions and therefore we cannot accept it.

“This launch, be it a satellite or a missile, violates UN resolutions and therefore we cannot accept it,” the minister said today. Japan’s Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada in statements to the local media.

The Japanese minister pointed out that this country “take steps to be prepared” before a new North Korean launch of this type in the coming days, after Pyongyang indicated its intention to try again to put its spy satellite into orbit as soon as possible.

The South Korean National Security Council, in the same vein, noted that the North Korean launch, successful or not, “has been a serious violation of the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and a serious provocation that threatens peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and in the international community.”

South Korea condemns missile launch See also Cyber ​​attack against European Parliament website after vote on Russia

The South Korean authorities “will maintain a posture of coordination with its partners and allies” while continuing analyzing the possibility of additional launches from the Northas indicated by the National Security Council in a statement.

The North Korean state agency KCNA reported that the satellite was launched on a rocket Chollima-1, a new type of projectile, at 6:27 local time this Wednesday (21:27 GMT on Tuesday) from the Sohae space launch station (northwest of the country).

South Korean authorities found remains of the missile

This medium indicated that after the separation of the first phase of the rocket “the ignition of the engine of the second was abnormal, for which reason Lost propulsion and crashed in the West Sea” (name given to the Yellow Sea in the two Koreas).

A spokesman for the North Korean National Aerospace Development Administration (NADA) quoted by KCNA indicated that “the failures will be investigated in detail” and that “will urgently devise scientific measures and technology to solve them and carry out a second launch as soon as possible after several partial tests”.

The North Korean launch caused the activation of anti-missile alerts around 6:30 local time in Seoul and in the Japanese prefecture of Okinawa (southwest), where the projectile would have flown over, urging a possible citizen evacuation, although this warning was later withdrawn.

(We recommend you read: The military maneuvers with live fire carried out by South Korea and the United States).

‼️🇰🇵🇰🇷 #URGENT: In addition to alerts from the mobile emergency system, anti-missile alarms have also gone off in Seoul, for the first time outside of a drill, after the launch by #Korea of the North of a ballistic missile or a space rocket (yet to be confirmed). https://t.co/yAgzFhLeuU pic.twitter.com/oIEhKMTiIL — Alvaro 알바로 🇰🇷🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@alvariteus) May 30, 2023

Pyongyang had confirmed the day before that would launch a space rocket from Sohae in the next few days loaded with a military reconnaissance satellite, in line with its weapons modernization objectives.

Seoul and Tokyo, which called emergency meetings to analyze the situation, consider that today’s launch, like other previous ones of the same type carried out by the North Korean regime, would be a covert trial to test ballistic missile technology, something that is punished by the UN sanctions that weigh on Pyongyang.

More news in EL TIEMPO