Genoa – Con Nikita Contini about to return early to Naples, owner of his card, Sampdoria must take a goalkeeper to fill the void.

In the last few hours, the negotiation for Vekic, the Slovenian who plays in Portugal in Pacos Ferreira, has surprisingly failed. The coordinator of the technical areas Baldini is now dealing with another Slovenian: Martin Turk, 19, owned by Parma and currently on loan to Reggiana