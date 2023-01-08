Kenya | Finnish ambassador: Kenya’s democracy and economy are doing even better

Despite the fears, the country’s August general elections went without violence.

Kenya seems to have survived the challenges of the corona pandemic with minimal damage. Economic growth dipped, but is now returning to a stable five percent in a country of more than 55 million inhabitants.

“Kenya is doing very well among sub-Saharan African countries by many measures. I see many reasons to be optimistic”, says the Finnish ambassador to Nairobi Pirkka Tapiola.

Tapiola, who has led the Finnish mission since September 2021, sees Kenya’s August elections, in which a new president was elected, among other things, as a significant step towards an even more stable democracy.

“We got through the elections without violence, which is a great and new thing,” says Tapiola.

The voter turnout in the elections, 65.4 percent, is considered good, even though there was electoral apathy among young people.

“Young people’s energy goes into ‘getting by.’ According to estimates, only 20 percent of young people have the opportunity to find a permanent job, others have to find ways to survive by doing odd jobs. Of course, the situation of some leads to crime,” characterizes Tapiola.

In the elections elected president William Ruto56, has already had time to take a stand on many of Kenya’s key challenges.

“Ruto has started ambitiously, he does a lot of right things. He has spoken about the importance of work against corruption and female genital mutilation, as well as for education,” Tapiola sums up the work of the new president’s first months.

There are concerns.

“Ruto’s strong Christian conviction may strengthen conservatism”, as a result of which the already difficult position of sexual minorities may become even more difficult.

Another worrying aspect was the closing of criminal investigations of several ministerial candidates before the ministerial elections, which raises concerns about the independence of the Kenyan judiciary.

of Kenya in the capital, Nairobi, modern high-rise buildings are constantly being built. This has been noticed by the director of Business Finland’s Kenyan office Esa Rantanen.

“At the moment, twenty cranes can be seen from the window of my office. When I came to Nairobi in 2010, there was not a single crane in the country,” says Rantanen.

Rantanen sees investing in construction and, among other things, improving the road and railway network as a significant factor behind Kenya’s economic growth.

“There is concern about the 67 percent debt ratio of the Kenyan government, but the debt money has gone to building infrastructure. In Finland, which is a ready country, the same figure is 58 percent,” Rantanen compares.

Business Finland Kenya office manager Esa Rantanen.

He emphasizes that there are many different realities in Kenya.

“Poverty is a problem, but in Nairobi the average income is many times higher than in the rest of the country.”

Rantanen reminds that by looking at the “old image” of the country, i.e. the poverty of the slums, it is not possible to notice a huge change.

“Kenya’s megatrends of urbanization”, the growing middle class and young consumers create even stronger conditions for economic growth and bring business opportunities to Finnish companies as well.