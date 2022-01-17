Genoa – Saturday I got there in a good buzz and I did. It had been a while since I had intended to do it and, finally, I did it: I counted (indeed, tried to count) all the steps we missed, giving the ball to the opponent’s feet. In short, in the middle of the first half I broke my balls and I planted there – also because we just missed a hair to break the TV – but I only tell you that, up to that moment, I have counted about fifteen / sixteen balls passed comfortably to the players of the Bull.

Now, I say, with all the good I can wish for our boys, belin, but how do you pass the ball to others sixteen times in twenty minutes? SIXTEEN! Don’t pimp! It is obvious that then they punish you immediately and there is no point in going ahead first. How can we expect to attack or try to play our game or defend a result if, systematically, when we have to make the second pass to restart, we pass the ball to those with the wrong shirt? Is it the coach there who is not capable? Is D’Aversa to blame? If out of eleven units, eight give it to the others for the whole fucking game or cross in the separate ones, is the coach the problem? What should it do? Motivate them to go to the ophthalmologist to correct their color blindness? Tell them, to some Serie A players: “Come on, guys, let’s play high and let’s remember that we are the ones with the Sampdoria shirt and those with the other shirt are the enemies, let’s not always pass it to him! ».

So now Giampaolo will arrive. A comeback horse that has failed everywhere but here. And this time he doesn’t even have the players he should have to run the team as he says. I don’t know what to say, honestly. I am not in favor of too many changes, in this historical moment of Sampdoria. Do you think she will be able to straighten her feet to more than half pink and be able to suddenly bring out the best in them? I say no. I say that everything will be exactly the same as with D’Aversa, neither more nor less. But I seriously hope I’m wrong this time. I really hope he can find the square as quickly as possible, in order to balance things out a bit in the team and try to patch up the championship without too much additional suffering.

So, in short, it’s not going to be tough, it’s going to be rock hard. But, as Sorrentino would say if we were in one of his films: «Let’s not disunite». Knife between the teeth and let’s move on. Let’s start from the positive things like Falcone and hope for some good graft that comes from this market. It is still long. Thanks D’Aversa and good work Giampaolo. Come on Samp!

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS