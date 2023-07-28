Bologna, a girl who died of a wrong diagnosis. The hospital’s request: “Give the mother less compensation, she has another child”

An unimaginable loss, the one suffered by Barbara Speranza, who saw her four and a half year old daughter die in her arms in the pediatric brief observation department of the Sant’Orsola Polyclinic of Bologna the night between 20 and 21 October 2020.

The little one, bring back the Corriere della Sera, he was vomiting and had severe stomach aches already from the day before, but after a first visit to the emergency room on 19 October, she was sent home with a diagnosis of gastroenteritis. The next day, however, his conditions worsened again and the mother took her back to the pediatric emergency room but the diagnosis did not change, she was kept under observation until the night when the little girl died amidst severe pain without none of the two pediatricians, a surgeon and a radiologist who had examined her had noticed that instead she had intestinal obstruction. A problem that could have been solved with surgery. Three doctors were convicted of manslaughter in first instance (with abbreviated rite) in December 2022, because, the judges established, they underestimated the clinical conditions and did not correctly evaluate either the symptoms or the clinical history of the child.

READ ALSO: Crushed while sleeping in Latvian: 4-month-old girl died in Vicenza

Subscribe to the newsletter

