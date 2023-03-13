Genoa – “The Municipality of Bogliasco has put in place everything possible to recover its credit for unpaid royalties from Sampdoria, a credit which today is covered by the umbrella of the Negotiated Composition procedure of the company’s crisis granted by the Court and from which we await developments “. They said it in a note Mayor Luca Pastorino and the managing director for Sport of the Municipality of Bogliasco Massimo Albasini replying to the municipal councilor of the League Federico Fossa who had asked for explanations regarding the debt of 345 thousand euros contract from Sampdoria until 31 December 2022 towards the Municipality for the concession of the Mugnaini sports center area where the Blucerchiati train.



The mayor highlighted that “the Northern League has asked to revoke the concession to Sampdoria in the municipal area and, in fact, has accused the administration of having done nothing to expel the club from the country”.

“The mayor and the administration are asking, rather, what is the attitude and position of the Northern League within the administration of the Municipality of Genoa, where the League is the majority, towards Sampdoria for the use of the stadium Luigi Ferraris within which the club continues to play” said Luca Pastorino.





“The Municipality of Bogliasco must be the protagonist in the field concession of the fields to Sampdoria – said Fossa – At the moment there are all the conditions for this agreement to lapse which concerns a crucial area of ​​Bogliasco and it is absolutely unthinkable that in order to take measures we are waiting for the developments linked to the possible sale of the football club”.

The Lega Salvini Premier Municipality of Genoa council group then intervened on the matter in the afternoon: “The mayor (of Bogliasco, ed.) evidently tried to dribble a lawful and punctual question from a minority councilor and threw the ball in a In Genoa, the Lega, the majority force represented in the junta, constantly monitors the evolution of the corporate situation with Mayor Bucci, aware of the added value for the city deriving from the presence of a team in the top flight, above all in view of Genoa European capital of sport 2024. In our majority government of the city of Genoa, the League has clear ideas: the same would not be said for that of Pastorino who, instead of answering a simple question from a councilor, preferred to build a case that doesn’t exist”.