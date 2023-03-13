Prime Minister Sanna Marini had to understand that the consideration of giving Ukraine Hornet fighter jets, which are decommissioning, would be heard in Ukraine as a promise.

President Sauli Niinistö and Prime Minister Sanna Marini (sd)’s persistent hand-wringing about what it means to lead Finland’s foreign and security policy in cooperation has continued throughout the term of government. Marin, with the prestige of the prime minister in Kiev, positioned Finland in the eyes of the international public among the European countries that want to support Ukraine with fighter jets.

Marin has a strong international profile, which he is also able to use domestically to his advantage. When speaking in international arenas, Marin has not shied away from risks and toughness. He had to understand that the consideration of giving the decommissioned Hornet fighters to Ukraine would be heard in Ukraine as a promise.

Niinistö’s and also Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen’s (center) quick reactions to Marin’s Kiev speeches immediately showed that Marin made an opening on a matter that had not been agreed upon together.

Of course, the reaction was also due to the proximity of the elections. Marin’s and Environment Minister Maria Ohisalo’s (green) visit to Ukraine was also about raising their own profile and gathering international attention. It stifles other parties, who use every opportunity to criticize Marin.

From the Finnish leadership, military aid to Ukraine requires careful consideration both from the point of view of Finland’s defense and from the perspective of the geopolitical situation. It is clear that Finland should not act in arming Ukraine past the big NATO countries. Currently, the United States is against giving fighter jets to Ukraine.

Smanagement of Uomen’s foreign and security policy in cooperation seeks new forms. It is partly a matter of generational difference, but mostly about the fact that Finland will soon be in NATO and there is no trust in Russia.

When there is no bilateral relationship with Russia, the president’s room for maneuver in foreign and security policy can be narrowed. Despite Marin’s departures, Niinistö will hold on to his powers until the end of his presidency.

