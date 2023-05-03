“Hands off Sampdoria”. It is not the first and it will not be the last banner displayed by Sampdoria Genoa, which is witnessing the last acts of the Sampdoria sinking. In the last period there have been protests, controversies and even strong positions taken by the Dorian people, but what happened to Ferraris in the pre-match match against Turin was decidedly unusual.

Strong signal

—

When the South steps, the heart of Sampdoria supporters, displayed that banner, in fact, they received the unconditional support of the team, with the players who lined up with their faces towards the field and their backs to the fans, a few meters from the steps: who he photographed or framed, in practice he saw a “single block”. In short, the meaning was this. All embraced, as is done in midfield when it comes to deciding a match on penalties. First of all, the signal is strong because it comes when the team, although virtually condemned, was not yet so in strictly arithmetic terms. And then because the banner is expressly aimed at the top management of the company, with all the nuances that a thunderous fall in Serie B brings with it (while the rossoblù side of the city is one step away from returning to the top flight).