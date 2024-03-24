Dead | In the rally, I mourn the death of Japanese legend Kenjiro Shinozuka

Rally racing circles are mourning the famous Japanese driver Kenjiro Shinozuka death.

Shinozuka died recently due to an illness, reported among other things Autosport. He was 75 years old when he died.

Shinozuka was the first Japanese driver to win the World Championship and the legendary Dakar Wilderness Rally.

Shinozuka achieved two competition victories at the World Championship level. He won the Ivory Coast World Rally Championship in 1991 and 1992 with the Japanese manufacturer Mitsubishi's Galant VR-4 model.

A total of 20 competitions were recorded for Shinozuka in the World Championship. In these games, he achieved a total of three podium places.

In 1997, Shinozuka raced to victory in the Dakar Rally with a Mitsubishi Pajero.

Shinozuka was seriously injured in the Dakar after having an accident with his Nissan in 2003. However, he returned to compete in the following years.

Mitsubishi honored Shinozuka's memory by publishing statement of the passing of his former driver. The statement praised Shinozuka's performances and mentioned his many memorable moments behind the wheel of Mitsubishi and in international motorsport in general.

Rally focused DirtFish website also published an extensive obituary of Shinozuka.

Over the years, Finnish Pentti Kuukkala73, occasionally worked as Shinozuka's second-in-command.