Tomorrow the team will play the last match of the season in front of its fans, a few hours after the shareholders’ meeting and the protest march of fans that will arrive from the club headquarters at the Ferraris. Meanwhile, PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi appears…

Now or never. Time is running out, Sampdoria’s future will probably have to be outlined by next Monday, when the second call of the shareholders’ meeting called to recapitalize a club on the verge of the abyss has been set. The first meeting of the members is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon, at the Corte Lambruschini headquarters, five hours before the last home game of Stankovic’s team, in what will in any case be the worst season in its history, with a team that will to be re-founded, considering that the January transfer market brought mainly players on loan to Genoa, who will leave the club.

THE OTHER MATCH — But there is a more important challenge that is being played and that of the company’s future. Two realities are working to avoid collapse: the first is linked to the financier Alessandro Barnaba, through the Merlyn Partners fund, which for months has been remodeling its offer to guarantee a future for Samp, through an initial recapitalization of around 35 million for ensure business continuity and additional finances to restart from Serie B with an adequate workforce. An operation that would be up to, at least on paper, the reference shareholder. This injection of fresh money would allow the payment of the salaries of the registered players by next Tuesday (about twelve million are needed for the salaries of the first quarter of 2023, otherwise a penalty of four points will be triggered in the next season) and to pay the due Irpef installment. In this case, to avoid skipping the installment and having to pay the entire amount with a single payment. Barnaba is already a minority shareholder of the club, and this would allow him to “save” Sampdoria without having to deal with the current owners. Which, as is known, has armored Sampdoria in a trust. Anyone who wants it must first pay 35 million to “free” it, considering that the money here is used by the Roman concordats of the current property. An intricate story, but whose ending is still close. See also Latest Cruz Azul transfer news: Luis Suárez, Paco Venegas, Jurado, Alexis Duarte and Michael Estrada

THE NEW ENTRY — The second reality, however, leads to the patron of Leeds, Andrea Radrizzani (together with partner Matteo Manfredi), who has also involved Nasser Al Khelaifi, president of PSG and helmsman of the Qatar sports fund in the last few hours. Which, in turn, could guarantee minority financial support in the Sampdoria deal. However, many issues must first be resolved, starting with the need to find an agreement with the creditor banks (Sampdoria’s financial exposure is creepy), as well as with those creditors who have been offered a repayment plan in installments on negligible figures compared to what each would be entitled to. The risk is that, in the event of a refusal, Sampdoria will default, dragging everyone into the abyss. Many, however, well-rooted in the area, with even large credits, do not intend to accept for the simple fact that saying yes would be equivalent to decreeing the bankruptcy of their businesses. We continue to negotiate. See also The video of Mbappé's injury in PSG training... what a cry of pain!

EMPLOYEES AND NEW DEADLINES — However, too little is said about the situation of the approximately fifty employees of the company, who received their last month’s salary last December and are now entering their fifth month without salaries. The hope is that a positive conclusion to one of the two negotiations will also give them some well-deserved breathing space, the most penalized by this situation. Salaries and personal income tax aside, new deadlines loom over Sampdoria. On June 6, the protective measures guaranteed by the negotiated settlement of the crisis will expire, which will give the green light to any legal action by all the company’s creditors. And, again, by the 20th of next month, Sampdoria will present the multiple financial guarantees required for enrollment in the next championship. An important economic commitment, which only a new shareholder (or owner) can guarantee.

BOD AND FANS — From the end of December 2021 to today, in an increasingly agitated sea, there are always President Lanna and his three adventure companions on the Board of Directors (Vice President Romei and the directors Bosco and Panconi). Who now hope – after long and tiring discussions at all levels – to be able to see the end of such a tortuous and troubled journey. Those who, like them, have never lost hope, are the fans, despite the team’s many failures and corporate uncertainties. A constant presence, at home and away, which will also be felt again tomorrow afternoon on the streets of the city. A large procession that will involve the various souls of the Dorian public will leave from the Corte Lambruschini headquarters to reach the Ferraris just before the match against Sassuolo. With only one message in mind: Samp cannot and must not disappear. See also Agustín Rossi reached 500 minutes without receiving goals in Boca Juniors

