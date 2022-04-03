Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

Despite the death of artist Samir Ghanem and his wife, Dalal Abdel Aziz, several months ago, as a result of their infection with the new Corona virus, they recorded a remarkable presence in Ramadan activities.

The appearance of the late woman came by dedicating the work team of the second part of the series “In Our Home is a Robot” to Dalal, who died on August 7, 2021, and the phrase preceding the show included a text: “Dedication to the spirit of the great mother, the great artist, and the first to support this work, Dalal Abdel Aziz.” .

While the makers of the sixth part of the series “Al Kabeer Away” presented the work to the spirit of Samir, who passed away on May 5, 2021, the work badge included the phrase “A gift to those who made us laugh and taught us to laugh, Mr. Samir Ghanem.”

Ahmed Makki republished Samir Ghanem’s photo, through his official account on the Instagram website, and commented: “Samir Ghanem, we ask you to pray.”