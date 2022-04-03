The attack of the Giants Season 4 Part 3 was officially confirmed by MAPPA and will arrive in the course of 2023. Working on the first three seasons of the series was WIT Studioand the story and the characters of the anime, based on the famous comic book, have had global success.

Millions of fans have been introduced to the type of show that falls within the japanese anime thanks to Attack on Titan. From action sequences to animation to story, everything about the anime and the opera in general is legendary. Fans were worried when MAPPA “took the baton” after the last season of L ‘Attack of the Giants made by WIT Studio.

Predictably, Part 1 of Season 4 has attracted a lot of criticism due to the different animation style used by the new production studio. However, during Part 2 the pace changed, as did the opinions of fans who got excited about the latest episodes, believed to be spectacular. This has led to an anxious wait for Part 3, which has now received official confirmation.

Immediately after the finale of Part 2 of Season 4 de the attack of the Giantsbroadcast in Japan, MAP confirmed that the season he would also get Part 3, which will hit screens next year, although the date has not yet been confirmed precisely. Part 2 ends after gifting viewers 12 extraordinary episodes. MAP has decided to follow the trend of adapting a chapter of the comic in each episode.

The final episode will adapt the chapter 130 of the manga seriesby title The Dawn of Humanity. The first episode of the season, number 76, aired in Japan on January 9, 2022, and the following 11 episodes were supposed to conclude the story. Part 2 of Season 4 picked up where the previous part left off, although the trailer released last December was confusing, with completely random fight scenes and characters, with no precise temporal order.